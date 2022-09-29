WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against two brothers suspected in the death of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.
Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder and his younger brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, 22, was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero on Sept. 24 told a Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detective he shot and killed Urbina-Sotelo during a brawl the previous night in Cashmere, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. He allegedly fled the scene in a car driven by Guillermo Torres-Lucatero.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail and Guillermo Torres-Lucatero is being held on $500,000 bail.
In an interview with Detective Ernie Senseney, Jesus Torres-Lucatero said he shot Urbina-Sotelo because he was hitting his brother with a baseball bat in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot, according to the affidavit.
The fight reportedly stemmed from two incidents earlier in the evening: a confrontation between Urbina-Sotelo’s 17-year-old brother and members of Jesus Torres-Lucatero’s group, and a beer bottle thrown at the home of the older Urbina-Sotelo brother.
Urbina-Sotelo and his brother then went to the bank about 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and were reportedly followed by two cars, including one driven by Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, the affidavit said.
A brawl ensued in which Urbina-Sotelo allegedly fought with Guillermo Torres-Lucatero and Urbina-Sotelo’s younger brother fought with a 22-year-old passenger of Guillermo Torres-Lucatero’s car, the affidavit said.
The people associated with the Torres-Lucatero group fled immediately after the shooting. The Torres-Lucatero brothers were arrested about seven hours later at Jesus Torres-Lucatero’s home in Cashmere. They're scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone