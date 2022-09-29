WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against two brothers suspected in the death of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.

Jesus Manuel Torres-Lucatero, 24, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder and his younger brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, 22, was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance.



