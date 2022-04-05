WENATCHEE — A convicted child rapist who represented himself at trial was resentenced Monday to 28.5 years in prison after a vacated drug conviction was removed from his felony record.
Jeremey D. Pedersen in February 2020 was found guilty at trial in Chelan County Superior Court of first-degree child rape. Judge Lesley Allan in 2020 imposed an exceptional sentence of 342 months in prison, which exceeded the high-end of Petersen’s standard sentence range, 318 months, by two years.
Removing Pedersen’s drug conviction lowered his offender score — a system that weighs previous convictions — and brought the high-end of his standard sentencing range down to 277 months.
Judge Travis Brandt on Monday affirmed the 342-month sentence imposed by Allan, who has since retired.
Pedersen lost an appeal of his conviction, but was remanded to Superior Court to be resentenced without a conviction for drug possession.
Superior courts throughout the state have been tasked with resentencing people previously convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance since February 2021 when the state Supreme Court ruled the state’s possession law was unconstitutional because it didn’t account for intent.
Simple possession is now a misdemeanor.
Pedersen, 49, represented himself at trial where he examined and cross-examined the victim, 13 at the time. He was represented by an attorney Monday.
