WENATCHEE — Chelan County jail’s population is on the rise thanks to relaxed booking restrictions and a temporary contract with Douglas County.
Recent state COVID-19 guidelines have allowed the Chelan County Regional Justice Center to accept more inmates, jail director Chris Sharp said Monday. The guidelines still require correctional facilities to enforce masking and use isolation as a precautionary measure for some inmates.
“We wanted to make sure that the last (COVID) variant had cleared our valley before lightening the measures any further,” Sharp said.
The jail has a 267-person capacity and as of Monday evening its roster showed 138 inmates. The jail roster on Feb. 18 listed about 90 inmates.
The jail housed about 200 inmates at the beginning of the pandemic and at one point in October 2020 — after COVID restrictions were reduced prior to the second long shutdown — housed 180.
Under full COVID restrictions, the jail only accepted people suspected of violent Class A and B felony crimes, local felony warrants, DUIs and domestic violence offenses.
The jail is now booking these offenses:
All Class A and B violent felonies; felony warrants out of Chelan County Superior Court and Douglas County Superior Court.
DUI and domestic violence offenses.
Local misdemeanor warrants.
State Department of Corrections warrants are accepted on a case-by-case basis.
The jail will also accept some individuals who don’t meet this criteria on a case-by-case basis if the arresting officer believes the suspect needs to be jailed for public safety.
Also adding to the inmate population is a new contract with Douglas County.
In late February, Douglas County entered into a temporary emergency use contract with the Chelan County’s jail, Sharp said. If Douglas County continues to use the jail after June 30 the contract will become permanent and extend through 2023.
Douglas County previously housed the majority of its inmates at the Okanogan County Jail, but Okanogan County officials last month announced it was ending its contract with Douglas County.
Douglas County commissioners began to publicly express frustration with the Okanogan County jail contract in December, specifically that the jail accepted fewer Douglas County prisoners due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the amount paid by Douglas County did not change.
Before the new agreement, Douglas County booked inmates into the Chelan County jail on a limited basis.
