Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — A 73-year-old Chelan resident this week pleaded not guilty to eight charges stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl over several years.

Wesley Allen Cheney Sr. is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.

Cheney pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday at an arraignment hearing. He is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail.

The girl, now 13, told investigators she was sexually abused by Cheney in Chelan from when she was a “small child” until she was almost 11 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.

The girl first told authorities of the alleged abuse in early January. Cheney was arrested April 20.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?