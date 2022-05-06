WENATCHEE — A 73-year-old Chelan resident this week pleaded not guilty to eight charges stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl over several years.
Wesley Allen Cheney Sr. is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree child rape, two counts of first-degree child molestation, sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
Cheney pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday at an arraignment hearing. He is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail.
The girl, now 13, told investigators she was sexually abused by Cheney in Chelan from when she was a “small child” until she was almost 11 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
The girl first told authorities of the alleged abuse in early January. Cheney was arrested April 20.
