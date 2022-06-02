WATERVILLE — A Chelan woman accused of distributing nude photos of a minor at Eastmont Junior High School was charged Friday with two felonies and a gross misdemeanor.
Amanda Sue Austin, 47, is alleged to have illegally entered the junior high March 21 with a juvenile relative and distributed sexually explicit photographs of a former friend of the juvenile relative, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Austin was charged Friday in Superior Court with second-degree dealing in depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a Class B felony, second-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and disclosing intimate images, a gross misdemeanor.
Class B felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine and gross misdemeanors carry sentences up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine, though previous criminal convictions factor heavily into sentence lengths.
School surveillance footage appears to show the woman and relative entering the school with a stack of papers about 2:10 p.m. where Austin was seen “purposely dropping the papers in the hallway,” the affidavit said.
School officials told investigators they recovered seven printouts containing multiple nude photographs of a juvenile. At least one printout contained six nude photographs and another contained the alleged victim’s name and email address, the affidavit said.
The juvenile relative told investigators her boyfriend previously dated the girl shown in the photos and she took the explicit photos from his phone, the affidavit said.
Austin was arrested May 17 and released May 18 on personal recognizance. She’s scheduled to be arraigned May 31.
