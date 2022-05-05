CHELAN — A mother and son found dead at their home outside Chelan are believed to have died in an apparent murder-suicide.
The death of Lynndelle Burkart, 63, was ruled a homicide, while the death of Cole Robison, 26, was ruled a suicide, according to Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
The mother and son were discovered April 22 by a family member who hadn’t heard from them in two days, according to a search warrant filed April 27 in Chelan County Superior Court. Deputies who responded to the home on Apple Acres Road found a handgun in Robison’s hand.
“We believe one shot the other and then shot themselves,” said Chelan County Undersheriff Jason Mathews on Tuesday.
The family member told detectives that Robison began experiencing severe mental health issues around Christmas and voluntarily admitted himself several times into mental health treatment centers over the following months, the search warrant said.
