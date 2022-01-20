OKANOGAN — A Douglas County deputy suspected of drunk driving received a deferred sentence and was ordered to serve a year on probation and attend weekly counseling.
Ronald J. Oules agreed, on Jan. 5 in Okanogan County District Court, to plead guilty in one year to first-degree negligent driving, after which the charge will be dismissed with prejudice.
Oules, 54, will spend 12 months on probation with a 90-day jail sentence suspended, according to sentencing documents filed in District Court. The terms of his probation require he attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings every week, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, refrain from alcohol and commit no drug or alcohol related offenses.
According to the agreement, Oules must plead guilty to first-degree negligent driving and then prosecutors will dismiss the charge with prejudice, meaning they will not be able to re-file the charges.
A Brewster police officer found Oules sitting beside a damaged ATV around 12 a.m. April 25 near the intersection of North 7th Street and Paradise Hill, according to an arrest report filed in District Court.
The investigation was turned over to the Washington State Patrol because Oules is a former Brewster police chief. Oules became the city's police chief in about 2006; the Brewster City Council terminated his contract in 2015.
Test results showed Oules’ blood alcohol concentration was .16, the report said. The legal limit is .08. He was initially charged June 21 with driving under the influence — BAC .015 or higher, a gross misdemeanor.
Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said Thursday that Oules plans to retire at the end of the month. Oules has not returned to duty since his arrest and an internal investigation report into the matter was given to Morris on Thursday, but because of his upcoming retirement Oules won't face departmental discipline.
