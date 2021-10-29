WATERVILLE — Criminal charges will not be filed against the Douglas County deputy who shot and killed a 29-year-old man in April 2020 outside East Wenatchee.
Douglas County Prosecutor Gordon Edgar on Friday announced he believed Deputy Nick English’s actions were justified when he shot Thomas Mathes III of Wenatchee.
An investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (SIU) reported that Mathes was holding two people at gunpoint inside a home April 21 on the 2500 block of Norma Lane, Edgar wrote in his decision.
“It is my opinion Dep. English’s actions were not unlawful because it appears he had reasonable grounds to apprehend an imminent danger by Mr. Mathes to do great bodily injury,” to two individuals, Edgar wrote in his decision.
The SIU completed its investigation of the shooting in July 2021 and submitted its findings to Edgar for consideration of criminal charges.
Mathes grew up in Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix, and moved to the Wenatchee Valley around 2014, Brent Andrews, Mathes’ former stepfather, told The Wenatchee World in May 2020. Mathes had a twin brother and a younger brother. He worked at the Circle K in Wenatchee.
English was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in 2017. He was recognized in 2018 and 2019 as the department’s top traffic and DUI enforcement officer. Prior to his career in law enforcement he served three years in the U.S. Army.
This story will be updated.
