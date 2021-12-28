WENATCHEE — A former Confluence Health physician pleaded guilty recently to twice violating protection orders that required he have no contact with his wife.
Tyler Howard Buckley, 37, on Dec. 13 pleaded guilty in Chelan County District Court to two counts of violating a protection order. Judge Roy Fore sentenced a 364-day suspended sentence and ordered two years of supervised probation.
The protection orders stem from allegations of abuse against his now-estranged wife. She told investigators he shoved her and harmed her in spring 2021, which prompted her to seek a protection order, according to documents filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
In his guilty plea, Buckley admitted to contacting her via text and phone call.
Investigators also believe he used his position at Confluence to access his wife’s medical records without her permission after the protection order was enacted. Buckley, a cancer physician hired by Confluence in 2019, resigned in April, according to court documents.
Prior to a plea agreement, Buckley was charged in District Court with fourth-degree assault and in Superior Court with two counts of violating a protection order, tampering with a witness, intimidating a witness and first-degree computer trespass.
