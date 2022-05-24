LOOMIS — SWAT team members from Chelan and Douglas counties were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to assist Okanogan County deputies in a standoff with a man barricaded inside a home.
The Okanogan County Special Response Team was attempting to serve a search warrant at the home in Loomis when they heard gunfire at about 3:45 p.m., said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. No one was injured and it’s not clear whether the shots were aimed at deputies.
The East Cascade SWAT Team, made up of officers from Chelan and Douglas counties, were called in to help. The suspect remained barricaded in the home when Hawley spoke to The Wenatchee World at 5:45 p.m.
“We’re just trying to get this resolved peacefully, at this point,” Hawley said.
Hawley believes the person inside the home is a 48-year-old man wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm.
