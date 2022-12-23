WENATCHEE — Authorities on Thursday arrested an East Wenatchee man they believe manufactured counterfeit drugs locally and distributed them nationwide.

Brian Mariano Rivera-Martinez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to deliver and unlawful manufacture of a counterfeit substance.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?