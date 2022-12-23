WENATCHEE — Authorities on Thursday arrested an East Wenatchee man they believe manufactured counterfeit drugs locally and distributed them nationwide.
Brian Mariano Rivera-Martinez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to deliver and unlawful manufacture of a counterfeit substance.
He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Judge Kristin Ferrera at a preliminary hearing on Friday set bail at $500,000 bail.
Members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force were led to Rivera-Martinez Thursday after receiving video from an agent with the Utah Bureau of Investigation assigned to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The video, posted Thursday to Telegram, an encrypted messenger app, reportedly shows Rivera-Martinez inside a hotel room with a pill press machine loaded with blue powder, pressing the pills into rectangular shapes, the affidavit said. He was allegedly wearing a protective suit, respirator mask and holding an AK-47-style rifle.
Deputy Chelan County prosecutor Ryan Valaas at the hearing described Rivera-Martinez’s alleged manufacturing operation as “substantial.” He noted it’s rare for investigators to recover pill pressing machines. Valaas said it suggests Rivera-Martinez is a “high level dealer.”
Valaas in an email Friday said investigators were working to identify the substances recovered by law enforcement.
The agent monitored Rivera-Martinez's activity on Telegram for 5-6 months and claimed Rivera-Martinez has made posts for the sale of MDMA, cocaine, methamphetamine, counterfeit fentanyl pills and Xanax, the affidavit said. Rivera-Martinez allegedly offered to ship these drugs nationwide in exchange for electronic payment.
Rivera-Martinez allegedly operated a group within the app called “Pharmaceuticals LLC” with 335 followers, the affidavit said.
He was also investigated by Homeland Security Investigations for delivering drugs by mail.
Investigators believe Rivera-Martinez manufactured drugs inside a hotel room and then stored the pills at his home in East Wenatchee.
Rivera-Martinez was arrested Thursday evening near Dollar Tree in Wenatchee. Detectives searched a nearby hotel room reportedly used by Rivera-Martinez and found items visible in the video.
His home in East Wenatchee that he shared with at least three other people was also searched. Authorities reportedly found inside the home about 16 grams of cocaine, 28 counterfeit fentanyl pills, and 35 Xanax pills.
Prosecutors must file charges against Rivera-Martinez by 5 p.m. Dec. 28 or release him from custody.
Rivera-Martinez in 2020 was charged in Superior Court with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver MDMA and alprazolam, oxycodone, unlawful manufacture of MDMA and maintaining a drug property. The case is ongoing.
