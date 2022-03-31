WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man was charged Wednesday with sexually abusing a child over six years in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Investigators say Michael Joshua Berggren, 40, raped and molested a young girl in July 2011 in Douglas County and from 2012 to 2017 in Chelan County, according to probable cause affidavits filed in the counties’ superior courts.
Prosecutors in both counties filed criminal charges Wednesday against Berggren for crimes alleged to have occurred in their respective jurisdictions.
Berggren is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with one count of first-degree child rape, two counts of second-degree child rape and one count of first-degree child molestation. He’s charged in Chelan County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
The alleged victim brought the accusations against Berggren to authorities on March 23.
Berggren declined to speak with investigators, the affidavits said. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Each county will impose separate bail amounts.
In Douglas County, bail was set at $400,000 at a preliminary appearance Monday. Bail amount set at $750,000 Wednesday in Chelan County.
