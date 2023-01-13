WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee financial advisor pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that he stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from former clients.
Greg Lone of Paramount Financial Advisors was accused in 2020 of operating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded at least five people to pay for personal or business expenses, or to pay other clients, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Lone, 55, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to five counts of first-degree theft.
His standard sentencing range is 12 to 14 months in prison, but Douglas County prosecutors and Lone are recommending Judge Brian Huber impose an exceptional sentence of 36 months in prison, along with $480,000 restitution and two years of probation.
In his guilty plea, Lone wrote that he defrauded five people of more than $5,000, the minimum threshold for a charge of first-degree theft, and that “justice is best served by the imposition of an exceptional sentence outside the standard range — namely 36 months.”
A sentencing date has not been set.
Lone has been out of jail since shortly after his arrest in November 2020 and has not yet been ordered to report back into custody.
East Wenatchee police began investigating Lone in June 2019 after receiving information from the state Department of Financial Institutions that he was defrauding clients, most of whom were in their 80s and 90s, between 2016 and 2019, the affidavit said.
The Department of Financial Institutions fined Lone $80,000 in 2019 and ordered him to cease and desist from working as a financial advisor.
The department wrote in the order that Lone violated the Securities Act of Washington by employing a Ponzi scheme to defraud clients, most of whom were retirees.
“Rather than investing the funds as promised, Lone diverted them for his personal use or to repay clients who had been defrauded earlier in the scheme,” the order said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone