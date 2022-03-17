WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man charged with shooting a 42-year-old man in the chest two weeks ago entered not guilty pleas to attempted murder and assault.
Sidney R. Vandyke was suffering a mental health crisis the evening of March 2 about a block north of 7-Eleven when the victim intervened and was shot once in the chest by Vandyke, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
Vandyke, 54, is charged in Superior Court with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Vandyke pleaded not guilty to both counts at arraignment Thursday.
He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $250,000 bail. He’s next due in court for trial setting on April 14 or, if he posts bail, April 18.
The victim was released from Central Washington Hospital a few days after the shooting, according to the hospital.
