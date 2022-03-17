Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man charged with shooting a 42-year-old man in the chest two weeks ago entered not guilty pleas to attempted murder and assault.

Sidney R. Vandyke was suffering a mental health crisis the evening of March 2 about a block north of 7-Eleven when the victim intervened and was shot once in the chest by Vandyke, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.

Vandyke, 54, is charged in Superior Court with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Vandyke pleaded not guilty to both counts at arraignment Thursday.

He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $250,000 bail. He’s next due in court for trial setting on April 14 or, if he posts bail, April 18.

The victim was released from Central Washington Hospital a few days after the shooting, according to the hospital.

Suspect in custody after Valley Mall Parkway shooting


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?