Target arson

Investigators released a still frame from Target security footage after lawn furniture was set on fire May 29 inside the Wenatchee store.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Police Department

WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside Target that closed the Wenatchee store for three weeks has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Anthony Torres of East Wenatchee pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree arson.



