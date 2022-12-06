WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man accused of igniting a fire inside Target that closed the Wenatchee store for three weeks has been sentenced to nine months in jail.
Anthony Torres of East Wenatchee pleaded guilty Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to second-degree arson.
Torres was accused of setting fire to furniture in the Target outdoors section on May 29. Fire damage was minimal, but smoke damage to products prompted Target to replace its entire store inventory.
Judge Kristen Ferrera sentenced Torres to nine months in jail. With no prior felony convictions, his standard sentencing range was three to nine months. He’ll also serve a year under community supervision. Ferrera ordered Torres not to return or go to any Target property.
Torres, who’s been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since June, will receive credit for time served.
A restitution hearing is scheduled for Jan. 25. The total value of damaged goods has not been made public.
Torres was arrested June 22 after he was identified as a suspect by a person Torres spoke with while inside Target. The store reopened the same day.
In his guilty plea, Torres wrote that on May 29 he “knowingly caused a fire which damaged a building.”
Prior to a plea agreement, Torres was charged with first-degree arson.
