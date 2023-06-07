SPOKANE — Federal prosecutors have filed drug conspiracy charges against an East Wenatchee man currently serving a prison sentence for making a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse.
Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 36, is accused of conspiring to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl and stealing by force a 2006 Mercedes C Class, according to charging documents filed in the Eastern District Court of Washington.
An unspecified number of co-defendants are also charged in the case, but much of the investigation is under seal and few details are available.
The earliest charge dates to the beginning of last year.
Investigators believe Fulcher and his co-defendants conspired to sell meth and fentanyl from about January 2022 to April 19, 2023 and stole the Mercedes on May 5, 2022.
Prosecutors have charged at least one co-defendant with kidnapping a person on May 23, 2022 and at least one co-defendant with possession of an unregistered weapon on Aug. 18, 2022. Their identities have not been made public.
Fulcher pleaded not guilty June 1 to charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl and carjacking. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing June 28.
Along with criminal charges, prosecutors filed a notice of criminal forfeiture, which laid out their intent to seize any proceeds or property obtained as a result the alleged crimes following a conviction.
Fulcher made headlines in June 2022 after police said he phoned in a bomb threat to avoid an appearance in Chelan County Superior Court.
He was sentenced in October to 70 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to threats to bomb and a charge of fourth-degree assault related to a separate case.
Fulcher was serving his sentence at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, but was transferred to the Spokane County Jail on May 30 to face federal charges.
