federal courthosue.jpg

The Thomas S. Foley United States Courthouse in Spokane.

 Wikimedia Commons/Howpper

SPOKANE — Federal prosecutors have filed drug conspiracy charges against an East Wenatchee man currently serving a prison sentence for making a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse.

Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 36, is accused of conspiring to sell methamphetamine and fentanyl and stealing by force a 2006 Mercedes C Class, according to charging documents filed in the Eastern District Court of Washington.



