WATERVILLE — Two people were sentenced last week in connection to a June 2021 gang shooting in East Wenatchee that wounded a 24-year-old man.
Seven people were ultimately charged in the case, six of whom have been convicted. The latest are Gustavo Pina Gaona, 21, and Angel Eduardo Montes, 18, both of Wenatchee.
Pina Gaona pleaded guilty Jan. 24 in Douglas County Superior Court to being an accomplice to third-degree assault, criminal gang intimidation and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Judge Brian Huber on Friday sentenced him to six months in jail and up to six months of community custody.
Montes was 16 at the time of the shooting and charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Superior Court to being an accomplice to second-degree robbery, accomplice to third-degree assault, criminal gang intimidation, and attempting to render first-degree criminal assistance.
Huber sentenced Montes to 17 months in prison and 36 months of community custody.
Investigators believe on June 5, 2021, Jorge Reyes, then 25, shot into an SUV carrying three people, striking one in the leg, in an alley near the intersection of Ninth Street N.E. and North Baker Avenue, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Occupants of the vehicle were reportedly seeking retribution for the assault and robbery of a 15-year-old boy three days before.
All but one of the criminal cases that stem from the shooting have been resolved in Superior Court.
Reyes: pleaded guilty in September to second-degree assault (substantial bodily harm) and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 43 months in prison and 18 months of community custody.
Justino Brito: pleaded guilty in October to second-degree robbery, criminal gang intimidation and attempting to render first-degree criminal assistance. He was sentenced to 28.5 months in prison and 12 months of community custody.
Juan Arturo Bolanos: pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit second-degree assault. He was sentenced to nine months and three weeks in jail.
Armando Valdez-Godina: pleaded guilty in October to criminal gang intimidation and conspiracy to commit third-degree assault. He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Tayler Nicole Grace Henderson: charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. She did not appear at an August hearing and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest.
