SPOKANE — A former Chelan Falls resident was extradited from Mexico to serve a 30-month prison sentence for filing a fraudulent tax return.
Jose L. Echeverria in February 2017 pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Spokane to filing a false tax return, but did not return from Mexico before sentencing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Spokane.
Mexican authorities surrendered Echeverria to the U.S. Marshals Service on Feb. 10.
Echeverria was indicted in January 2017 after an investigation found he filed fraudulent individual income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service from 2009 to 2012 and underreported income he received through his produce sales business by $564,292, the release said.
Much of the money was wired to an account in Mexico he allegedly used to purchase land, vacation homes, and vehicles for his personal use.
After pleading guilty, the federal court granted him permission to travel to Mexico for two months while he awaited sentencing, the release said. He did not return and on Sept. 25, 2017 U.S. District Court Judge Lonny R. Suko sentenced him to 30 months in prison, one year of probation and ordered him to pay $183,191 in restitution to the IRS.
Echeverria appeared in federal court Thursday via video where a motion to transfer him into the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons was stayed for 60 days. He remains in the custody of the Marshals Service.
