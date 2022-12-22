SPOKANE — A former Wenatchee resident, James Carnell O'Daffer, is currently at large after the Eastern District court of Washington announced indictments Thursday for two counts of wire fraud and one count of a fraudulent claim.

The charges against O'Daffer, 39, were filed on Oct. 18 but kept under the seal while federal law enforcement attempted to locate him, according to an Eastern District Court of Washington news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

