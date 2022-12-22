SPOKANE — A former Wenatchee resident, James Carnell O'Daffer, is currently at large after the Eastern District court of Washington announced indictments Thursday for two counts of wire fraud and one count of a fraudulent claim.
The charges against O'Daffer, 39, were filed on Oct. 18 but kept under the seal while federal law enforcement attempted to locate him, according to an Eastern District Court of Washington news release.
He was contacted "recently" by federal authorities in San Francisco and made an initial appearance in the Northern District of California where O'Daffer was arraigned and his indictment unsealed, the news release said. It's unclear when he was contacted in San Francisco.
As of Thursday, O'Daffer is at large and federal authorities are encouraging people with any information on his current whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at usmarshals.gov or by calling 1-877-WANTED-2.
O'Daffer is charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim related to his Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) — a COVID-19 federal program that provided low-interest loans for business owners that could be deferred until the end of the pandemic.
He received an EIDL loan for $117,400 that he obtained in 2021 for his purported home appraisal business, according to the news release.
Federal authorities allege that he was no longer operating a home appraisal business at the time of his request. O'Daffer also allegedly spent the loan on non-business expenses including over $39,000 on a personal RV, according to the news release.
If proven guilty, O'Daffer's fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the news release.
This case has been investigated by the Eastern District of Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force and by the U.S. Small Business Administration Office, U.S. Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service.
The Eastern District of Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force is composed of representatives from numerous federal agencies.
