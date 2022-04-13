WENATCHEE — Michael Raymond Garrett, sentenced to five life prison sentences for murdering a video store clerk and robbing and stabbing a man in 2001, was re-sentenced Wednesday to one life sentence plus 34.5 years.
The re-sentencing comes after state legislators in 2021 removed second-degree robbery from its list of offenses considered a “strike.” Under Washington's three-strikes law, people convicted of three violent offenses face life sentences.
Garrett was re-sentenced in two cases stemming from a violent four-day crime spree in December 2001 in which he stabbed 49-year-old Wenatchee resident George Granchukoff in the chest and then robbed him of $40, stole a gun from a Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office building and then used the gun to murder 22-year-old Liberty Video store clerk Christina “Chrissy” Clements.
Garrett was convicted in 2003 of first-degree aggravated murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree assault and second-degree robbery.
Judge Travis Brandt on Wednesday re-sentenced Garrett without the previously required mandatory life sentences.
Garrett will serve life without the possibility of parole in the murder of Clements. A sentence of 413 months in the assault and robbery of Granchukoff will be served consecutive to the life sentence.
Brandt sentenced Garrett to the high-end of each count’s standard sentence range.
Garrett, 53, appeared in Chelan County Superior Court by Zoom from Clallam Bay Corrections Center where he’s serving his sentence.
He spoke briefly in the hearing. Garrett noted that one life sentence would appear more favorable to a clemency board than five life sentences, and he discussed court fees and restitution with Brandt. He did not speak of his victims or their families.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas said the family of Clements and Granchukoff “expressed extreme anger and displeasure” when told of the re-sentencing.
Clements’ husband, Barry Clements, and daughter, who was 21-months old at the time of the murder, did not attend the hearing. Valaas relayed to Brandt that Barry Clements “felt life without parole was insufficient punishment for what Mr. Garrett did to his wife.”
Garrett’s crimes in Wenatchee began just hours after he was mistakenly released from Walla Walla State Penitentiary, where he served an 18-month sentence for car theft and possession of stolen property. The state Department of Corrections miscalculated the time remaining in his sentence and released him 10 weeks early. Clements’ family sued the state Department of Corrections and received a $1.2 million settlement.