Ascencion Garcia-Castillo.JPG

Ascencion Garcia-Castillo died Wednesday in when a 63,000-pound section of concrete fell from a truck onto Highway 97 near Orondo.

ORONDO — A GoFundMe account is available to support the family of a Wenatchee man who died Wednesday after hitting a concrete slab that fell from a truck on Highway 97.

Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, of Wenatchee was southbound toward Orondo when a segment of box culvert detached from a northbound truck and trailer near Moser Lane, the State Patrol said in a news release. Garcia’s pickup truck struck the 63,000-pound culvert. He died at the scene.

Orondo collision.jpg

A Wenatchee man died Wednesday outside Orondo after his pickup collided with a concrete block that fell off a truck trailer.


