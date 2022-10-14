ORONDO — A GoFundMe account is available to support the family of a Wenatchee man who died Wednesday after hitting a concrete slab that fell from a truck on Highway 97.
Ascencion Garcia-Castillo, 44, of Wenatchee was southbound toward Orondo when a segment of box culvert detached from a northbound truck and trailer near Moser Lane, the State Patrol said in a news release. Garcia’s pickup truck struck the 63,000-pound culvert. He died at the scene.
“While working his full-time agricultural job, Ascención also served the Chelan County Community through his passionate ministry work and service,” wrote his wife, Edith Garcia, on GoFundMe. “Ascención truly reflected the love of Jesus in his life and he positively impacted the lives of all who knew him.”
Garcia was father to a son and three daughters.
The culvert segment was to be part of a project to replace an undersized box culvert on Salmon Creek Road in Okanogan where spring runoff often spills onto the roadway, Okanogan County Public Works said in a news release Thursday.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the owner of the truck that carried the culvert. The driver, Dwight P. Carignan, 60, of Sandy, Oregon, was not cited Wednesday, though troopers are investigating potential charges.
No Okanogan County Public Works personnel or equipment were involved in or connected to the collision, according to public works.
The culvert was custom-made and damaged beyond repair and will delay the reopening of Salmon Creek Road.
