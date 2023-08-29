FILE PHOTO: Students walk on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina

FILE PHOTO: Students walk on the campus of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

CHAPEL HILL — A University of North Carolina graduate student has been charged in the fatal shooting on Monday of a professor, an incident that prompted an hours-long lockdown at the school's Chapel Hill campus.

Court records show Tailei Qi, age 34 according to media reports, was charged with first-degree murder and carrying a gun on an educational campus in the killing of Zijie Yan, an associate professor in applied physical sciences at the school since 2019.