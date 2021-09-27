WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man formerly accused of kidnapping an ex-girlfriend and threatening her with a knife reached a plea agreement with Chelan County prosecutors.
Trey Michael Haberlock, 20, entered a guilty plea Monday in Chelan County Superior Court to charges of second-degree assault, a Class B felony, and harassment, a gross misdemeanor.
Haberlock was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old woman, identified by authorities as his ex-girlfriend, from the Wenatchee area and then assaulted her during a car ride to and from Ellensburg, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Prior to the plea deal, he was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony harassment.
In his guilty plea, Haberlock wrote, “I did feloniously assault (the victim), a former intimate partner, when I struck her in the face, leaving a mark and causing her nose to bleed and knowingly threatened to cause her bodily injury, by my conduct placing (her) in reasonable fear that the threat would be carried out immediately or in the future.”
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Prosecutors will recommend Haberlock, jailed since his arrest nine months ago, be sentenced to 12 months in jail with credit for time served. They’ll also ask that he spend 12 months on probation and be ordered to have no contact with the victim for 10 years, along with fees and other requirements.
