WENATCHEE — Authorities say a 38-year-old East Wenatchee man died earlier this month while in custody at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Joseph. A. Verville was found dead Sept. 7 in a single-person cell two days after he was booked into the jail by the Wenatchee Police Department on an outstanding warrant, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit said Tuesday in a news release.
An autopsy indicates Verville died of a medical problem, but the findings are not conclusive and investigators are awaiting toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Laboratory, the news release said.
Verville was alone in the cell and the cell was equipped with video surveillance. Wenatchee police captain and SIU spokesman Edgar Reinfeld said Verville’s body showed no signs of injuries, trauma or evidence of assault. He added that it may take more than two months before toxicology results are ready.
The special investigation unit was asked to investigate Verville’s death by jail director Chris Sharp, the news release said. The announcement also came at the request of the jail.
“From the SIU, we didn’t have a real need to release any information,” Reinfeld said. “We have a tragic death that is caused by a medical incident, as far as death investigation can tell so far.”
