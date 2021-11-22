WENATCHEE — An inmate was found dead Sunday at the Chelan County jail. It was the second death at the jail since September.
The inmate, a 42-year-old woman, was discovered unresponsive at 5:17 p.m. while corrections deputies were serving dinner, according to a news release from Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
Jail staff and paramedics performed CPR but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. An autopsy will be performed, but has not been scheduled, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
The woman’s name has not been released.
She was booked into the jail on Sunday and was being held in isolation in a quarantine cell, the news release said. As a COVID-19 precaution, jail policy has been to hold new inmates in isolation for three to 10 days until they’re medically cleared to join general population units.
Her death will be investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, a regional team made up of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.
The woman is the second inmate held to die at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center in the past two and a half months. On Sept. 7, Joseph A. Verville was found dead in a single-person cell two days after he was booked into the jail on an outstanding warrant.
Verville’s cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy indicates he died of a medical problem, Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the investigation said in September. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology results from the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Laboratory, which could be another two to three weeks, if not more, Reinfeld said Monday.
Verville’s body showed no signs of injuries, trauma or evidence of assault, Reinfeld said in September.
