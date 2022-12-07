Police officers and a paramedic attend the body of Alexander J. White, 36, East Wenatchee, lying on the top step of the southwest entrance to Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan and Palouse Streets Saturday morning, May 7, 2022. He was shot and killed by police.
WENATCHEE — The investigation into a fatal police shooting in May outside a Wenatchee church has been forwarded to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and to determine whether to file charges against three officers involved in the shooting.
Alexander J. White, 36, was killed May 7 by Wenatchee police officers who responded to the Living Hope Community Church after they received reports that White was firing a gun into the church at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.
The officers who discharged their firearms during the shooting were Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain. Hewitt sustained a lower leg injury in the shooting.
White worked as a cell tower technician and served in Afghanistan while in the Army.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit announced Wednesday it completed its investigation.
Chelan County Prosecutor Robert Sealby will review the investigation to determine whether to file criminal charges against any of the three officers involved in the shooting, a standard procedure.
The special investigation unit, or SIU, is made up of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.
The Wenatchee Police Department did not participate in the SIU investigation, but conducted a separate, administrative investigation to learn whether the officers violated department policy during the shooting.
The department found Fuller, Hewitt and Mustain did not violate department duty and they returned to duty about a month after the shooting.
SIU investigators have reported that White ignored commands from officers, reloaded his pistol and fired a round toward officers.
The shooting took place about 8:30 a.m., two and half hours before the beginning of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s Grand Parade, and was witnessed by festival vendors at the adjacent Memorial Park.
The investigation into the June 4 fatal shooting of Zachary C. Rutherford, 32, of Jackson, California by Wenatchee police officers was sent to the prosecutor’s office last month. Sealby has not announced his decision in the case.
