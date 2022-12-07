SPNW_5096795162_Shooting_03.jpg
Police officers and a paramedic attend the body of Alexander J. White, 36, East Wenatchee, lying on the top step of the southwest entrance to Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan and Palouse Streets Saturday morning, May 7, 2022. He was shot and killed by police.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — The investigation into a fatal police shooting in May outside a Wenatchee church has been forwarded to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and to determine whether to file charges against three officers involved in the shooting.

Alexander J. White, 36, was killed May 7 by Wenatchee police officers who responded to the Living Hope Community Church after they received reports that White was firing a gun into the church at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street.



