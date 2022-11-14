WENATCHEE — The investigation into a fatal police shooting by Wenatchee police officers in June has been forwarded to the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Zachary C. Rutherford, 32, of Jackson, California, was killed June 4 on the 200 block of South Western Avenue after a confrontation with four officers from the Wenatchee Police Department.
An investigation by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit was completed Thursday, said Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the investigation unit. Chelan County Prosecutor Robert Sealby will review the investigation to determine whether to file criminal charges against any of the four officers involved in the shooting.
The police officers involved in the shooting were Cpl. Seth Buhler and officers Jeff Ward, Stephanie Valencia and Andrew Wilson. Details of each officer’s involvement has not been disclosed and it’s not clear how many officers fired at Rutherford.
The special investigation unit, or SIU, is made up of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol.
The Wenatchee Police Department did not participate in the SIU investigation, but conducted a separate, administrative investigation to learn whether the officers violated department policy during the shooting.
Buhler, Ward, Valencia and Wilson were found to have not broken policy and returned to duty in August, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld on Monday. He declined to comment on the SIU’s investigation.
The officers were called around 3:45 p.m. June 4 to the area of Castle View Place to investigate a burglary and Rutherford reportedly matched the description of the suspect.
After reviewing born-worn camera and dash camera footage, investigators claimed police fired three foam projectiles from a 40mm launcher and fired a Taser at Rutherford, who was allegedly armed with a knife as he advanced toward officers, according to the special investigation unit.
The shooting of Rutherford was the second police shooting in less than a month. Alexander White, 36, was shot and killed May 7 on the steps of the Living Hope Community Church on Chelan Avenue. The shooting remains under investigation.
