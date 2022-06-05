220607-newslocal-westerndeath 02.JPG
Buy Now

City of East Wenatchee police set up police tape on Western Avenue near Canal Crossings Townhomes after a male died Saturday afternoon.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Authorities say a man killed Saturday by Wenatchee police was armed with a knife when confronted by officers.

Officers were responding to a burglary call when they approached a man matching the burglary suspect’s description on the 200 block of South Western Avenue. Shots were reported fired at 4:16 p.m., according to RiverCom Dispatch scanner traffic.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was allegedly armed with a knife, according to a news release Sunday from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Police reportedly used two types of non-lethal weapons before opening fire.  

In an interview Sunday evening, Sgt. Jason Reinfeld, spokesman for the investigation team, declined to disclose the types of non-lethal weapons used on the man.

Male dies in Western Avenue incident involving Wenatchee police

Four police officers, whose identities have not been released, were at the scene when the shooting occurred, according to Reinfeld. It's not yet clear how many officers fired at the man.

Details of the alleged burglary were not disclosed.

Investigators asking anyone with video of the shooting to contact the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Tip Line at (509) 667-6845.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?