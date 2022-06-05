WENATCHEE — Authorities say a man killed Saturday by Wenatchee police was armed with a knife when confronted by officers.
Officers were responding to a burglary call when they approached a man matching the burglary suspect’s description on the 200 block of South Western Avenue. Shots were reported fired at 4:16 p.m., according to RiverCom Dispatch scanner traffic.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was allegedly armed with a knife, according to a news release Sunday from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Police reportedly used two types of non-lethal weapons before opening fire.
In an interview Sunday evening, Sgt. Jason Reinfeld, spokesman for the investigation team, declined to disclose the types of non-lethal weapons used on the man.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.