WENATCHEE — Authorities have confirmed the 36-year-old man killed by police May 7 in Wenatchee had a gun during the shooting.

Bystanders called 911 at 8:27 a.m. after Alexander James White of East Wenatchee reportedly fired shots into a doorway at the Living Hope Community Church near Memorial Park.

Wenatchee police officers Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain shot at White after confronting him on the church steps. 

Authorities release names in police shooting

Investigators recovered a gun at the scene, said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille, spokesman for the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit on Thursday. Caille did not disclose the firearm model.

Detectives had previously only disclosed that officers responded to the church after there were reports of a man shooting into the church.

Video of the shooting posted online appears to indicate nine shots were fired. It’s not yet clear if White fired at the officers and the Special Investigation Unit has not disclosed the number of times White was shot.

Hewitt was wounded in a lower leg during the shooting. The cause of Hewitt’s injury is still being determined. “Where exactly it came from? I can’t confirm,” Caille said.

The last Wenatchee police officer wounded by gunfire was Sgt. Mark Huson in 2018. Huson was shot in the hand while responding to a suicide threat.

An autopsy of White was completed Tuesday, Caille said. He expects there will be a toxicology exam as well to test White’s blood for intoxicants. “That’s still work that the investigators are handling,” Caille said.

This was the sixth fatal police shooting in the Wenatchee Valley since 2013.

  • Oct. 5, 2013: Jeffery Sutherland, 24, shot and killed by Wenatchee police Officer Justin Kissel. Kissel was cleared of wrongdoing.
  • Dec. 12, 2013: Robert Jeffery Hill, 43, shot and killed by Wenatchee police Officer Scott Reiber. Reiber was cleared of wrongdoing.
  • Sept. 3, 2016: Cameron Ayers, 25, shot and killed by East Wenatchee police Officer Kaiti Wilkins. Wilkins did not face criminal charges, but was dismissed from the department.
  • July 27, 2017: Matthew Folden, 31, shot and killed by Wenatchee police Officer Albert Gonzalez. Gonzalez was cleared of wrongdoing.
  • April 21, 2020: Thomas Mathes III, 29, shot and killed by Douglas County Deputy Nick English. English was cleared of wrongdoing.
  • May 7, 2022: Alexander James White, 36, shot and killed. Wenatchee police officers Corey Fuller, Brian Hewitt and Aly Mustain discharged their firearms in the shooting.


Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World's wildfire coverage.

