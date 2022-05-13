Investigators recovered a gun at the scene, said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille, spokesman for the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit on Thursday. Caille did not disclose the firearm model.
Detectives had previously only disclosed that officers responded to the church after there were reports of a man shooting into the church.
Video of the shooting posted online appears to indicate nine shots were fired. It’s not yet clear if White fired at the officers and the Special Investigation Unit has not disclosed the number of times White was shot.
Hewitt was wounded in a lower leg during the shooting. The cause of Hewitt’s injury is still being determined. “Where exactly it came from? I can’t confirm,” Caille said.
The last Wenatchee police officer wounded by gunfire was Sgt. Mark Huson in 2018. Huson was shot in the hand while responding to a suicide threat.
An autopsy of White was completed Tuesday, Caille said. He expects there will be a toxicology exam as well to test White’s blood for intoxicants. “That’s still work that the investigators are handling,” Caille said.
This was the sixth fatal police shooting in the Wenatchee Valley since 2013.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.