Police officers and a paramedic attend the body of Alexander J. White, 36, East Wenatchee, lying on the top step of the southwest entrance to Living Hope Community Church on the corner of Chelan and Palouse Streets May 7. He was shot and killed by police.
WENATCHEE — A man killed by police May 7 on the steps of a Wenatchee church reloaded his gun in front of officers and fired one shot in their direction, investigators said this morning.
Alexander J. White, 36, was reportedly seen firing shots into the Living Hope Community Church in Wenatchee by vendors at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s Arts & Crafts Fair.
After he was confronted by police, White allegedly ignored commands, reloaded his pistol and fired a round in the direction of officers and Memorial Park, according to a news release Wednesday from the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigators did not specify whether White fired first.
No one was inside the church at Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street at the time of the shooting.
The criminal investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
The investigation unit has reviewed footage from body-worn cameras, dash cameras, businesses and witnesses, the release said. They’ve also submitted evidence to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for testing. It’s not clear when test results will be available.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone