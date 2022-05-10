WENATCHEE — A jail escapee was arrested Sunday in Wenatchee after a standoff with SWAT officers.
On April 27, Rigoberto Licea-Reyna was with an inmate work party helping to set up the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in Memorial Park when he allegedly fled the area, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
He had been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center while he awaited trial on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Licea-Reyna, 48, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday allegedly ran from police on the 10 block of North Franklin Street and then locked himself inside a shed at a private residence on the 200 block of North Franklin Street, a separate probable cause affidavit said.
The pursuing officer believed Licea-Reyna was carrying a firearm and the East Cascade SWAT Team was called to the scene at 3:19 p.m. Licea-Reyna was arrested about 5 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.
Licea-Reyna was charged Monday with second-degree escape and is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Superior Court.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.