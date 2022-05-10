Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — A jail escapee was arrested Sunday in Wenatchee after a standoff with SWAT officers.

On April 27, Rigoberto Licea-Reyna was with an inmate work party helping to set up the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in Memorial Park when he allegedly fled the area, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.

He had been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center while he awaited trial on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Licea-Reyna, 48, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday allegedly ran from police on the 10 block of North Franklin Street and then locked himself inside a shed at a private residence on the 200 block of North Franklin Street, a separate probable cause affidavit said.

The pursuing officer believed Licea-Reyna was carrying a firearm and the East Cascade SWAT Team was called to the scene at 3:19 p.m. Licea-Reyna was arrested about 5 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

Licea-Reyna was charged Monday with second-degree escape and is expected to make a preliminary appearance Wednesday in Superior Court.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?