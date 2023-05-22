Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.

 AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

MOSCOW, Idaho — The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in an attack that garnered international attention declined to enter a plea at a hearing Monday, forcing the judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Bryan Kohberger, 28 at the time of his arrest, was arraigned less than a week after a grand jury indicted him on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?