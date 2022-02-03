WENATCHEE — After almost a decade on the bench, Chelan County District Court Judge Roy Fore has announced he will not seek reelection.
“I’m at that point in life where a lot of people are looking at retirement,” Fore said, noting he’ll turn 65 in a few months. “So I wasn’t inclined to sit for another full term.”
He plans to serve the remainder of his term, which expires Dec. 31.
Fore was appointed to the judgeship in 2013 after spending almost 22 years as a Chelan County deputy prosecutor.
He grew up in Alderwood Manor north of Seattle when the Alderwood Mall “wasn’t even a dream yet.”
Becoming a lawyer wasn’t an early ambition. As an undergraduate, he studied ecology and environmental studies and he thought a law degree could help him as he pursued that field.
After earning his law degree in 1989 from the University of Washington, Fore took a job at a small law firm in Wenatchee. At the urging of Doug Shea, then a Chelan County deputy prosecutor, Fore applied for and joined the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Shae later served as Chelan County Prosecutor.
As a prosecutor, Fore won cases in several high-profile sex crimes cases. He also led cases against multiple defendants in the 1994-1995 Wenatchee sex abuse prosecutions, many of which were overturned or resolved by unusual plea deals because of faulty investigations by Wenatchee Police Detective Bob Perez and state Child Protective Services.
Fore later chaired a committee that established stricter protocols for child abuse and neglect investigations in Chelan County.
In his nine years as a judge, Fore said he’s proud of the progress the court has made, particularly in regard to court staff.
“There was a lot of turnover and we’ve actually grown to be quite stable,” Fore said. “And I’m not claiming credit for that, it was a combination of a number of things, including a very effective court administrator that started at the same time I did.”
As a judge, he didn’t want to be perceived as more favorable to one side or another.
“I set out to try to make sure that I was being fair to both sides, listening to both sides and applying the law correctly,” Fore said.
When asked what it takes to be a good judge, Fore said, “You have to have some patience.
He continued, “Be humble. Be professional. And treat people with respect. Sometimes people that appear (in court) might be a little bit difficult, but you need to at least give them a chance and treat them with some respect.”
