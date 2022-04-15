EAST WENATCHEE — Two teens were arrested Friday in connection to a gang-related robbery in East Wenatchee, and another was arrested for the alleged illegal possession of a firearm.
A 16-year-old Rock Island boy and a 15-year-old East Wenatchee boy are suspected of robbing two boys of their shoes and necklaces April 1 at Eastmont Community Park, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
The robbery suspects were arrested Friday by members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force, U.S. Marshal’s Office and East Wenatchee Police Department.
In their search for the robbery suspects, investigators at about 2:30 p.m. encountered a group of eight on Hanford Street.
One member of the group, a juvenile, was allegedly found carrying a handgun reported stolen last week in Chelan County, according to a news release from the police department. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm.
Nearby Eastmont High School was briefly placed under a lockdown during the arrests. The robbery suspects were arrested Friday afternoon.
The 16-year-old Rock Island boy is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The 15-year-old East Wenatchee boy is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.