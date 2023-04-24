US-NEWS-MINN-SHOOTING-MS

FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Officer Kimberly A. Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former police officer Kim Potter was released from prison early Monday and will reside in Wisconsin, two years after fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

Potter's release at 4 a.m. ended her 16 months in prison as part of her two-year sentence. Potter is now serving the balance of her term on supervised release. Her sentence from Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu was significantly below state guidelines.



