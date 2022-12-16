WENATCHEE — A former Wenatchee man convicted of murder nearly three decades ago has been resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Michael Randall Lauderdale appeared remotely from a Spokane-area prison Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court after an appellate court ordered his age be factored into sentencing.
Lauderdale was 19 when he beat 21-year-old Jeremy Wood to death with a baseball bat and then raped his body alongside No. 2 Canyon Road.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced Lauderdale to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Lauderdale was convicted at trial in 1995 of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The lesser charge of first-degree murder was removed in 2019 after successful appeal. He was resentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
In March 2021, the state Supreme Court ruled that courts must weigh the mitigating factors of youth, like neurological development, when sentencing young defendants.
Wednesday's hearing marked the third time Lauderdale has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for Wood's murder.
Lauderdale, now 48, is being held at Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane.
