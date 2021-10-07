WENATCHEE — A former Wenatchee resident convicted of the grisly murder of 21-year-old man will be resentenced after a high court ruled youthfulness must be considered when imposing a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Michael Randall Lauderdale was 19 when in 1994 he beat Jeremy Wood to death with a baseball bat in No. 2 Canyon and then raped his body. He was convicted in Chelan County Superior Court of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree murder and then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
But in March the state Supreme Court ruled that courts must consider the mitigating factors of youth when sentencing a defendant age 18, 19 or 20.
Because of his age at the time of the murder, Lauderdale, now 46, will appear Oct. 20 in Superior Court before Judge Kristin Ferrera for resentencing.
Chelan County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Valaas said courts aren’t prohibited from imposing a sentence of life without parole.
“...it just means the sentencing court needs to consider Lauderdale’s age and youthfulness in determining whether a life without parole sentence (or something lesser) is appropriate,” Valaas said in an email.
