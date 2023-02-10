WENATCHEE — A 53-year-old nurse was jailed Wednesday after investigators found child pornography at his home in Leavenworth.

Michael J. Ross was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and 10 counts of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.



