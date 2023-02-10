WENATCHEE — A 53-year-old nurse was jailed Wednesday after investigators found child pornography at his home in Leavenworth.
Michael J. Ross was arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and 10 counts of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Investigators on Wednesday reportedly found approximately 50 framed photos of juvenile girls hung on the walls throughout his home, along with “evidence of a sophisticated printing process of child sexual assault material,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was led to Ross after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May. Detectives found evidence that an IP address registered to Ross’ apartment uploaded child pornography to the internet, the affidavit said.
Ross works as a registered nurse at Cascade Medical Center. He’s been placed on administrative leave, according to Clint Strand, spokesman for the medical center.
In the affidavit, Sgt. Brian Lewis noted he was concerned that Ross had access to children through his position as a nurse.
Ross made a preliminary appearance Thursday afternoon in Superior Court where Judge Kristin Ferrera set bail at $2 million. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Chelan County prosecutors must file charges by 5 p.m. Monday or release him from custody.
