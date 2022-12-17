LEAVENWORTH — An anonymous threat led authorities to advise Leavenworth businesses to shelter in place Friday evening while they investigated what was determined to be a “swatting” incident.
A caller at 6:58 p.m. reportedly told 911 dispatchers he was angry about an incident that occurred prior to the call and threatened a local business, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday.
The caller allegedly told dispatchers he had a pipe bomb, a rifle and a large amount of ammunition, the new release said.
Authorities did not detail the incident that preceded the call and didn’t identify the specific business.
Leavenworth businesses and the Cascade Medical Center were instructed to shelter in place.
Chelan County deputies and members of the Washington State Patrol searched the downtown corridor, but did not find anything to corroborate any threat.
“All available information appeared to point to another ‘swatting’ incident and appeared not to be credible at the time,” the news release said.
Swatting is a form of harassment that involves calling 911 in an attempt to elicit a large response from police to a particular area.
The investigation lasted about three hours. The sheriff’s office does not believe there is a concern for public safety.
This was at least the fourth time in the past two years that authorities have investigated bomb threats in Leavenworth. Threats were made in late December 2020 and on consecutive days in March 2021.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone