LEAVENWORTH — An anonymous threat led authorities to advise Leavenworth businesses to shelter in place Friday evening while they investigated what was determined to be a “swatting” incident.

A caller at 6:58 p.m. reportedly told 911 dispatchers he was angry about an incident that occurred prior to the call and threatened a local business, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Saturday. 



