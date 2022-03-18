LEAVENWORTH — A break-in has cost the Leavenworth Ski Hill Lodge thousands of dollars in stolen property and cash.
“It feels like it’s been directed at our community, having somebody break into the lodge,” Leavenworth Winter Sports Club General Manager James Munly said this week.
He believes a burglar broke into the lodge the night of March 2 through a lodge window. The sports club, which owns the ski hill, didn’t publicize the break-in until Wednesday.
Stolen items include cash, ski club merchandise, employees’ personal ski equipment, a public address system, beer, and roughly 120 pounds of chicken strips.
Munly found the stolen chicken strips puzzling.
“What are you going to do with six cases of frozen chicken strips?” Munly asked.
Munly said the ski hill trail was groomed before the break-in and it appears the burglar made several trips in and out of the lodge and, judging by footprints left in the snow, was accompanied by a dog.
Costs to recover from the break-in will likely affect the club’s plans for improvements.
Munly explained the club would like to add heated restrooms. A project like that would be partially grant-funded and the club would need to pay a portion out-of-pocket, but now money that might’ve been spent on new restrooms may be used to recoup losses from the burglary.
“Obviously, that kind of money stings a lot,” Munly said. “We can do a lot with that kind of cash. It’s disappointing: we live in a small town and a small community — we feel like we’re kind of safe.”
Another cost from the burglary: The sports club is also looking to purchase a security system, which could double bottom line losses, Munly said.
This is the second break-in for the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, which operates the ski hill, this year. About a month ago, someone broke into an Icicle River Trails building and stole an old laptop, printer and ski pass printer, Munly said.
