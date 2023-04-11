US-NEWS-LOUISVILLE-SHOOTING-1-MCT

Bodycam video footage shows Louisville Police Officer Cory Galloway arriving at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky on April 10, 2023, where six people were killed and others were wounded in a shooting. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has released body camera video from officers who responded to Monday's deadly mass shooting at a downtown bank.

The footage captures how police reacted to a gunman who killed five people and injured several others before officers shot and killed him during an exchange of gunfire.

US-NEWS-LOUISVILLE-SHOOTING-GET

Rose petals lay at the entrance of the Old National Bank on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. On the morning of April 10, a gunman opened fire inside the bank, killing five people and wounding eight.


©2023 Lexington Herald-Leader. Visit at kentucky.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.