20220604_175941.jpg
Buy Now

Police taped off the scene Saturday afternoon, closing Western Avenue to traffic.

 World photo/Pete O'Cain

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — One person died Saturday in an incident involving gunfire and police.

The incident was reported about 4:15 Saturday on the 200 block of North Western Avenue, according to scanner traffic. A male was covered with a white sheet and appeared dead a short time later.

Officials at the scene declined to comment.

Jennifer Dosch lives across the street from the scene.

220607-newslocal-westerndeath 02.JPG
Buy Now

City of East Wenatchee police set up police tape on Western Avenue near Canal Crossings Townhomes after a male died Saturday afternoon.

“I was upstairs, my daughter took my dog out and she saw a cop come through here really fast and she said ‘Mom, there’s a cop out here,’ and then all of a sudden I heard … like maybe 6-10 rounds of ‘bang-bang-bang,’ right after another,” Dosch said.

She told her daughter to get inside and get down. Dosch went outside and saw police performing chest compressions on a male on the ground.

She reported that a police officer appeared distraught and was led away from the scene.

Witnesses showed a Wenatchee World reporter video of police performing CPR and a photo of what appeared to be a deceased male.

Editor's note: This story will be updated when more information is available. 



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?