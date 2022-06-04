WENATCHEE — One person died Saturday in an incident involving gunfire and police.
The incident was reported about 4:15 Saturday on the 200 block of North Western Avenue, according to scanner traffic. A male was covered with a white sheet and appeared dead a short time later.
Officials at the scene declined to comment.
Jennifer Dosch lives across the street from the scene.
“I was upstairs, my daughter took my dog out and she saw a cop come through here really fast and she said ‘Mom, there’s a cop out here,’ and then all of a sudden I heard … like maybe 6-10 rounds of ‘bang-bang-bang,’ right after another,” Dosch said.
She told her daughter to get inside and get down. Dosch went outside and saw police performing chest compressions on a male on the ground.
She reported that a police officer appeared distraught and was led away from the scene.
Witnesses showed a Wenatchee World reporter video of police performing CPR and a photo of what appeared to be a deceased male.
Editor's note: This story will be updated when more information is available.
