SPOKANE — A federal judge has sentenced a man to nearly six years in prison for illegally possessing firearms.
James H. Gallaher, 63, in October pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court in Spokane to felon in possession of a firearm. On Feb. 8, Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. sentenced Gallaher to 71 months in prison and three years of probation.
Gallaher was arrested in June 2021 after a security officer at the Chief Joseph Dam saw Gallaher carrying two firearms from a camper to a Honda sedan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.
The security guard knew Gallaher, a Colville Tribal member, had felony convictions, making him unable to legally possess guns, and reported him to the Colville Tribal Police.
Tribal police and ATF agents later searched the vehicles and found two firearms in the Honda, two in the camper, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, the release said.
Mendoza sentenced Gallaher to 30 months more than the standard maximum sentence of 41 months. He cited Gallaher’s violent history when imposing the exceptional sentence, the release said.
Gallaher in 2009 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of his cousin, 44-year-old Edwin “Eddy” Pooler, in April 1991.
Gallaher in 2007 told investigators he fatally punched Pooler and then hid his body in a remote location, though witnesses told FBI agents Gallaher broke Pooler’s neck with a headlock, according to a 2007 story by the Associated Press. The confrontation allegedly began after the apparently drunk Pooler urinated on Gallaher’s living room floor and spray hit an 11-month-old child.
Gallaher was sentenced to six years in federal prison in connection to Pooler’s death.
