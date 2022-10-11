WENATCHEE — Police on Monday arrested a Wenatchee man on suspicion of the Aug. 12 murder of 18-year-old Yair Flores.

Markheil “Biggie” Leon Ford, 19, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors filed the charges Oct. 5.



Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?