WENATCHEE — Police on Monday arrested a Wenatchee man on suspicion of the Aug. 12 murder of 18-year-old Yair Flores.
Markheil “Biggie” Leon Ford, 19, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree burglary. Prosecutors filed the charges Oct. 5.
Wenatchee detectives believe Ford approached the outside of Flores’ home in the 1600 block of Methow Street shortly before midnight and fired through a window, according to an Oct. 5 probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Flores was reportedly asleep in his bedroom with his girlfriend when he was shot. She told detectives she was woken by the sound of Flores gasping for air and discovered wounds to his torso, the affidavit said. Flores died at the scene.
Police suspect Flores’ death was revenge for his participation in a July gang fight outside Big Lots in Olds Station in which Flores allegedly fired a gunshot, the affidavit said. No one was wounded.
Ford is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court.
