WATERVILLE — An East Wenatchee man sentenced to 27 years in prison for murder has been resentenced to time served.
Christopher Martin Owens in 2008 shot and killed 47-year-old Richard Lynn “Rick” Tyler, his mother’s ex-boyfriend, as he entered her home in East Wenatchee.
Owens successfully appealed his 2011 conviction for first-degree murder on the grounds that his attorney at the time ignored the role domestic violence may have played in the shooting. In 2018, the state Court of Appeals ordered a new trial in Douglas County Superior Court.
The Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office declined to pursue what would’ve been a third trial — the first ended in a hung jury — and instead offered Owens a plea agreement that would see him released from prison.
In April 2020, Owens entered an Alford plea that allowed him to plead guilty to second-degree murder without admitting wrongdoing, and was then released from custody.
After multiple delays due to COVID-19 issues, the 40-year-old Owens was resentenced Dec. 14 to 134 months in prison, or roughly 11 years, and ordered to spend three years under state Department of Corrections supervision.
In a 2008 interview with authorities, Owens said he shot Tyler to protect his mother, Kellie Brown, who’d recently ended a long-term relationship with Tyler. Brown and Owens alleged Tyler was physically and emotionally abusive, and in December 2008 Brown obtained a protection order against Tyler, according to court documents. At the time of his death, Tyler hadn’t been served the order because he was out of state.
Tyler entered Brown’s home Dec. 23, 2008 through a garage door to collect a vehicle registration.
As he was walking up a flight of stairs to a landing in the split-level house, Owens, 27 at the time, shot him in the face with the shotgun component of a .22-caliber rifle/.410 shotgun and then in the back of the head with the .22, documents said.
Owens told Douglas County detective Darin Darnell he felt threatened by Tyler’s presence at the home and didn’t know whether he’d harm his mother.
