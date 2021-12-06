WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man was sentenced to two years in jail for assaulting his ex-girlfriend while he held her against her will.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Robert Jourdan on Thursday sentenced Trey Michael Haberlock to 12 months in jail for second-degree assault and 364 days in jail with one day suspended for harassment, a gross misdemeanor.
Haberlock pleaded guilty to the two charges on Sept. 27.
Haberlock was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly kidnapped a 20-year-old woman, identified by authorities as his ex-girlfriend, from the Wenatchee area and then assaulted her during a car ride to and from Ellensburg, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
He was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony harassment.
The sentences are to be served consecutively; with credit for time served, Haberlock will only serve another 13-14 months in custody, said Deputy Prosecutor Michael Munneke. He expects the sentence will be served at the county jail.
Haberlock has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest.
He was also ordered to spend one year under state Department of Corrections supervision followed by two years of bench probation.
The jail term exceeds a 20-month sentence recommended by the prosecution and defense in a plea agreement. Jourdan cited a sentencing report filed by Haberlock’s attorney, Nicholas Andrews, and noted the report was subjective and contained victim-blaming by Haberlock, according to hearing minutes.
In a statement filed in Superior Court prior to the sentencing hearing, the victim wrote that she felt “very little justice” was served by the plea agreement and described emotional trauma caused by the assault.
In his guilty plea, Haberlock admitted to striking the woman in the face — causing a nose bleed — and threatening her. The victim in her statement contested Haberlock’s account and estimated he struck her at least 50 times.
