WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old Yakima man was sentenced Wednesday to almost 8.5 years in prison in connection to a July 2020 shooting in Wenatchee.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Alexander Lopez to 100 months in prison and 36 months of community custody after he pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to one count of first-degree assault.
“I have no excuse for my actions … and I’m sorry for what happened,” Lopez said to Brandt before sentencing.
The sentence is seven years higher than the exceptionally low sentence argued for by defense attorney Derek Reid, but 20 months less than the 10-year sentence recommended by Deputy Prosecutor Lee O’Brien.
Reid argued that Brandt should consider Lopez’s youthfulness and lack of previous felony convictions, along with the socioeconomic factors of his upbringing when imposing a sentence.
Lopez was riding in a Ford Explorer July 6 near Columbia Valley Community Health when he fired multiple shots with a .223-caliber firearm into a red Honda, striking a 26-year-old man once in the leg.
The Honda followed the Explorer for about a mile after occupants of the two vehicles exchanged confrontational words and hand gestures. Lopez opened fire after his girlfriend said she saw someone in the Honda reaching for something and the Honda continued to pursue aggressively, according to a memorandum filed in Superior Court by Lopez’s attorney, Derek Reid.
Lopez has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest shortly after the shooting. He was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting prior to a plea agreement.
The driver of the Explorer, Juan C. Mendoza Rodriguez, was found not guilty at trial of identical charges in March 2021. Prosecutors could not reach the 26-year-old victim and he did not testify at trial. Another occupant in the Honda testified that he didn’t recall the details of the shooting because he was under the influence of heroin.
About 16 people attended the sentencing hearing in support of Lopez. His sister and aunt offered tearful pleas to Brandt for mercy.
“He is an amazing person. Not only to me but to everybody,” said sister Louisa Zambrano. “He made a stupid mistake that has affected everyone who cares for him.”
