Emergency personnel close Senator George Sellar Bridge to traffic after a man climbed to the top of the bridge late Friday afternoon. The man successfully climbed down.

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who reportedly scaled the George Sellar Bridge on Friday has been cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Police closed the bridge after the 32-year-old man allegedly climbed to the top of the bridge arches about 3:40 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Chelan County District Court.



Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

