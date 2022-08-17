WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man who reportedly scaled the George Sellar Bridge on Friday has been cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing.
Police closed the bridge after the 32-year-old man allegedly climbed to the top of the bridge arches about 3:40 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Chelan County District Court.
The man was seen pacing on a ledge and at one point tethered himself to a railing with a power cord. He climbed down from the bridge voluntarily about 4:35 p.m. and was transported to Central Washington Hospital for an evaluation, the affidavit said.
While speaking with officers, he said he was upset that he’d been separated from his brother for 25 years, but “much of what (he) said did not make much sense,” wrote Officer Edgar Barajas in the affidavit.
All lanes of traffic were blocked by police for about a half hour and the bridge was partially closed for an hour.
He was cited for disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespassing, both misdemeanors, and is set to appear in District Court on Aug. 26.
