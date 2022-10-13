WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man who called in a bomb threat in June to the Chelan County courthouse has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison.
Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Superior Court to threats to bomb.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced him to 70 months in prison and 12 months of probation. With 10 prior felony convictions, Fulcher’s standard sentencing range was 63-80 months in prison.
Wenatchee police detectives believe Fulcher phoned in the bomb threat on June 15 to avoid arraignment on a charge of third-degree assault stemming from an alleged assault of a nurse in March at Central Washington Hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. Fulcher was out of custody at the time.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge of fourth-degree assault in that case.
The assault occurred shortly after Fulcher was arrested in East Wenatchee on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He pleaded guilty Sept. 22 in Douglas County Superior Court and was sentenced to two years in prison. He’ll serve the sentence concurrent to his term for threatening the courthouse.
Fulcher was charged in two more Chelan County Superior Court cases after he was jailed in June and transferred to a state Department of Corrections facility in Monroe due to disruptive behavior.
Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“The Department of Corrections has a full medical unit as well as response teams that are trained solely to deal with these types of individuals that allows for the daily operations of that facility to continue on without interruption,” said Chelan County jail director Chris Sharp in an email.
Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152
on Twitter@peterocain
Reporter
Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.
