WENATCHEE — An erroneous tip related to the robbery of an East Wenatchee marijuana dispensary last week led to the arrest of a man wanted by Georgia authorities in connection to a murder.
A victim in The Happy Crop Shoppe robbery reported on Friday seeing a vehicle believed to have been used by assailants in Wenatchee, said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department.
The people in the vehicle were contacted by police and determined to have no involvement in the robbery, Reinfeld said.
However, police learned that one occupant, 32-year-old Lorenzo Mither Brown, had an arrest warrant for his alleged role in the death of a man in Dublin, Georgia, a town 110 miles southeast of Atlanta.
According to the warrant, Brown on April 20 drove Bennie Harris IV and another man to rob a man with whom Harris had a dispute. During a confrontation, Harris reportedly retrieved an AK-47 from the vehicle and threatened to kill the man if he didn’t give him money, but that man produced a handgun and shot Harris to death.
Brown and his associate allegedly fled the scene, the warrant said. Brown was charged in Laurens County, Georgia, with murder. Part of Georgia law states that a person commits murder when he or she causes the death of another during the commission of a felony.
Brown appeared Monday in Chelan County Superior Court where Judge Kristin Ferrera signed a waiver of extradition to return him to Georgia.
